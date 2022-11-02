 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Friday Downtown Art Walk set

  • 0
Art Walk

Art Walk

November's First Friday Downtown Art Walk will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in La Crosse.

Meet featured artists and see exhibitions and new collections at River City Gallery, Pump House Regional Art Center, Larson's General, Root Note, Turtle Stack Brewery, Grounded Patio Café and Vision of Stained Glass. Visit the art galleries and art stops, and enjoy music, demonstrations and refreshments, then dine downtown 

This event started in November of 2021 and is held from 4 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. 

See what's happening at each location: https://www.rivercitygallerylax.com/art-walk.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The recognition of Brazilian presidential election results: Between protests and congratulations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News