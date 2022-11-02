First Friday Downtown Art Walk set

November's First Friday Downtown Art Walk will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in La Crosse.

Meet featured artists and see exhibitions and new collections at River City Gallery, Pump House Regional Art Center, Larson's General, Root Note, Turtle Stack Brewery, Grounded Patio Café and Vision of Stained Glass. Visit the art galleries and art stops, and enjoy music, demonstrations and refreshments, then dine downtown

This event started in November of 2021 and is held from 4 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month.

See what's happening at each location: https://www.rivercitygallerylax.com/art-walk.