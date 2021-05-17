First 'Make Music Day' celebration hitting La Crosse's streets on the summer solstice

The Pump House Regional Arts Center is hosting the city's first annual "Make Music La Crosse" day, a citywide celebration of a global movement to make music on the longest day of the year.

The event, first started in France in 1982, is celebrated every year on June 21, or the summer solstice. This year, La Crosse is joining over 90 U.S. cities and more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries in the free, outdoor music-making celebration for the first time.

"Make Music La Crosse" will bring "people of all ages and skill levels together to make music," the group said in its announcement, inviting musicians of any skill level, background and demographic to join.

"Completely different from a typical musical festival, Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend. From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music of all kinds resounds on streets, sidewalks, porches, plazas, gardens, storefronts and other public spaces on the longest day of the year," it said.

The event will be live and in-person, and groups are working with local health officials to ensure a safe event.