 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First 'Make Music Day' celebration hitting La Crosse's streets on the summer solstice
0 comments
top story

First 'Make Music Day' celebration hitting La Crosse's streets on the summer solstice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Live music La Crosse

Them Coulee Boys perform at a 2016 Moon Tunes show in La Crosse. Live music is set to return this summer post-pandemic, including with the first annual Make Music La Crosse day on June 21.

The Pump House Regional Arts Center is hosting the city's first annual "Make Music La Crosse" day, a citywide celebration of a global movement to make music on the longest day of the year.

The event, first started in France in 1982, is celebrated every year on June 21, or the summer solstice. This year, La Crosse is joining over 90 U.S. cities and more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries in the free, outdoor music-making celebration for the first time.

"Make Music La Crosse" will bring "people of all ages and skill levels together to make music," the group said in its announcement, inviting musicians of any skill level, background and demographic to join.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Completely different from a typical musical festival, Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend. From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music of all kinds resounds on streets, sidewalks, porches, plazas, gardens, storefronts and other public spaces on the longest day of the year," it said.

The event will be live and in-person, and groups are working with local health officials to ensure a safe event.

Those interested in making music or hosting musicians at their outdoor spaces can sign up at makemusicday.org/lacrosse, and can register until June 16.

The full schedule of musical events will be posted online on Friday, June 18.

JOIN THE FUN

Those interested in making music or hosting musicians at their outdoor spaces can sign up at makemusicday.org/lacrosse, and can register until June 16.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 17

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News