First patient to use Gundersen Home Hospital undergoes successful treatment in comfort of her house

Offered the option to undergo her IV treatments at home, Janisch accepted.

“I was glad because it was a lot easier because I could come home and be in my own bed and make my own food,” Janisch says. “If I was in the hospital you know you never get any rest so actually it was really pleasant.”

For four days, Janisch received three visits a day from nurses, trained in medical surgical care, who administered her IV antibiotics. Janisch was given a remote patient monitoring kit, including a blood pressure monitor and pulse oximeter, in addition to a tablet for daily virtual visits with a clinician.

After her treatment course was completed, Janisch continued to receive calls from a nurse for several additional days to check in.

“We’re eager to get our eligible patients in so we’re excited she was a part of this,” says Andrea Hauser, DNP, RN, CNL, and vice president of nursing and patient experience at Gundersen. “I’m really proud to have this program be a part of our community. We know patients tend to heal better in their own homes, their own surroundings when they’re on their normal sleep schedule, when they can have as many family member come and go (as they want). The opportunity to bring this care to our patients is such a big one for us.”