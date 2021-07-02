First patient to use Gundersen Home Hospital undergoes successful treatment in comfort of her house

One month after the launch of Gundersen Home Hospital, the program has treated its first patient, allowing her to remain in her dwelling while receiving essential care.
Gundersen Home Hospital is offered in partnership with Contessa Home Recovery, which uses a risk-based model and Care Convergence technology to improve patient outcomes without hospital admission, so the individual can remain in the comfort and familiarity of their home.
Hospitalized patients can also be monitored via the program post discharge, which can help prevent readmittance. Over 700 patients in Wisconsin have been cared for in-home through Contessa partnerships, a program also used by Marshfield Clinic in the Eau Claire area.
The program is available to eligible patients with one or more of approximately 40 major medical conditions, including cellulitis, which La Crosse resident Diana Janisch was suffering from when doctors told her she was a candidate for Gundersen Home Hospital.
Janisch, 76, of La Crosse, went to Gundersen’s Emergency and Urgent Care department two weeks ago after being bit on the hand by her cat, who was startled and scared when a relative’s dog came in the home and Janisch tried to pick her up from behind.
While initially prescribed antibiotics, Janisch experienced continued swelling and was seen again. Having developed cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can be life threatening if left untreated, Janisch required antibiotics administered via IV.
Offered the option to undergo her IV treatments at home, Janisch accepted.
“I was glad because it was a lot easier because I could come home and be in my own bed and make my own food,” Janisch says. “If I was in the hospital you know you never get any rest so actually it was really pleasant.”
For four days, Janisch received three visits a day from nurses, trained in medical surgical care, who administered her IV antibiotics. Janisch was given a remote patient monitoring kit, including a blood pressure monitor and pulse oximeter, in addition to a tablet for daily virtual visits with a clinician.
After her treatment course was completed, Janisch continued to receive calls from a nurse for several additional days to check in.
“We’re eager to get our eligible patients in so we’re excited she was a part of this,” says Andrea Hauser, DNP, RN, CNL, and vice president of nursing and patient experience at Gundersen. “I’m really proud to have this program be a part of our community. We know patients tend to heal better in their own homes, their own surroundings when they’re on their normal sleep schedule, when they can have as many family member come and go (as they want). The opportunity to bring this care to our patients is such a big one for us.”
Acute hospital care at home programs have been around for years, but have evolved and adapted with technological advances and patient feedback. Not all patients are eligible, and the program is not a replacement for in-facility care. For those who do qualify, the success rate is impressive, with Contessa reporting its model reduced hospital readmission rates by 44% and decreased length of hospital stay by 35%. The program has also been well received by patients, and has the potential to save costs.
“Fundamentally a home hospital model is patient-centered care delivered on a schedule in an environment that promotes a mental response to healing,” says Dr. Robert Moskowitz, corporate medical director for Contessa Health. “Patients view their homes as a safe haven for healing and comfort. We see that reflected in that Contessa’s partners across markets report an opt-in rate of 90% and an average patient satisfaction rate of more than 90%.”
Gundersen, says Hauser, is always looking for ways to provide innovative care, and Contessa proved a perfect partner. Through the program, patients receive care from the same nurses and clinicians as they would in a hospital setting, allowing Gundersen “to marry our top notch skills with this program, leveraging telemedicine to put the care inside of the home.”
“We know our patients receive great care here in our brick and mortar but we also know patients can have the opportunity to heal better at home,” Hauser says. “Meeting patients where they are at is one of the gifts Gundersen offers. I think we are always looking at care through the patient’s eyes, and ways we can better serve them.”
Janisch was pleased with the level of care, noting the nurses were thorough but also friendly, saying, “I would kid them and they would kid me. We had kind of a good rapport. It was enjoyable to talk to them.”
An additional benefit of the program, Hauser says, is that “Seeing a patient, how they function in their home, nurses can really get in a little more in depth teaching about medications, how to be safe in your home. Seeing a patient in their own environment you can really help them adopt those healing behaviors.”
Janisch, fully recovered and quick to recommend Gundersen Home Hospital, holds no ill will towards her cat, who “really loves me — she just didn’t realize what was happening. She’s very nice, definitely. She’s always very loving otherwise!”
