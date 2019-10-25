Trunk-or-treat will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Ave. S., La Crosse.
The 11th annual event, where children trick-or-treat around the decorated vehicle trunks of churchgoers in the church parking lot, will also feature carnival games, a pumpkin decorating station, fall crafts and a bike raffle.
A dinner will also be served throughout the afternoon, and both dinner and event are free and open to the public. Kids and parents are invited to wear a costume, but leave the scary one at home.
