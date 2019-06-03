Children four years through fourth grade are invited to join the First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Ave. S., from 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. June 10 through 14.
The week will be filled with music, Bible stories, super snacks, science and art projects, and games themed around knowing "Life is Wild...God is Good!"
Cost for the week is $12, but scholarships can be awarded to those in need. Register at firstpreslax.org or call 608-784-4248.
