First segment of Grandad Bluff trail opens; remainder to open this fall

The first segment in a series of trails along Grandad Bluff has opened, city officials announced Friday.

Three sections of trail are completed and open, located at the top of the bluff. Access can be found on either side of Grandad Bluff Road, and included are shared-use sections for both hikers and bikers, and one hike-only section.

The remaining sections will be completed by September or October, officials said, when an official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held.

“This first section opening will provide them with a boots and bikes on the ground experiences, and thus far the comments have been outstanding,” said Jed Olson with Outdoor Recreation Alliance, a group that partnered with the city to get the trail up and running.

The project received some pushback from nearby residents who were concerned about the environmental impacts of a trail on the bluff, but officials hope the new system will help draw more people to the community and allow crews better access to maintain the bluff’s beauty.

Officials remind trail users to check conditions before using the trails, and not to proceed if the trails are wet and tracks are being left behind.

“The Grandad Trail Project is an exciting addition to the greater Hixon trail system that is becoming a regional magnet for outdoor recreational tourism dollars, and a centerpiece for outdoor family activities in the greater La Crosse area,” ORA said in a statement.

