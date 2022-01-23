First-time donor helps with local blood shortage

Adam Perkins felt it was time to step up and help others. The Tomah resident was among 86 people who donated blood during a two-day Tomah Health / Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin drive at Recreation Park Jan. 19 and 20.

“It means a lot that I can be helping out a potential neighbor or friend,” said Perkins, who has not donated in more than 15 years. “Obviously there’s a great need right now and giving blood is one of the easiest things you can do to help out.”

The Tomah police sergeant added that donating blood is another way to give back to the community. “I think a lot of people don’t realize that it is needed,” Perkins said. “Giving blood has never bothered me, it is just something that I have forgotten about, so getting back here and doing it will remind me to do it again.”

Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health, something that Perkins said he was not aware of, but felt it is important for area residents. “It doesn’t take very long and it’s easy. It is one of the most meaningful things you can do,” Perkins said.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin account representative Emalea Cogdill said that collecting and maintaining a stable blood supply has been a challenge since the beginning of COVID. Despite the challenge, Cogdill said Tomah Health blood drives continue to be successful. “The amount of donors that we are seeing at the Tomah Health blood drives has really grown and we are happy to see those numbers have sustained through COVID,” she said.

Cogdill said 86 people donated during the two-day drive Jan. 19-20, which collected blood products that will save 250 lives. “We had a lot of donors who walked in the door because they heard of the need for blood,” Cogdill said. “The drives that we have held here help to get us back on track for the shortage that we have been facing since the start of the year.”

Cogdill described Tomah area residents as loyal donors that see the need for donations and understand how they can give back to their community. “One in seven people entering a hospital are going to need a blood product and someone needs blood every two seconds, so we need to continue to maintain a stable blood supply here in Tomah, across our state and nationwide,” she said.

Tomah Health has scheduled five more two-day drives at Recreation Park this year due to continued COVID visitor restrictions at the hospital. “We are grateful of the support from the Tomah Parks & Recreation Dept. for its use of the facilities at Recreation Park for our drives,” Tomah Health marketing director Eric Prise said.

He added that the next drive will be held March 23-24. “We are always looking for new donors to help the cause,” Prise said.

