First units at 5th Ward Residences to be completed by mid-October

Some of the first units at a massive new North Side housing development will be completed by mid-October, the first phase in a $23 million project that will eventually add more than 144 housing units in La Crosse.

The project is being spearheaded by Stitzo Development, a development partnership between Three Sixty Real Estate and Borton Construction. Mastercraft Homes, Inc. is also assisting.

Crews began construction on the first phase of the project last November, and ever since, floor after floor of the first of two apartment towers has been added to the North Side skyline.

The first apartment complex will consist of 72 total units, and 27 leases have already been signed.

Although it will still be several weeks before the finishing touches are added and tenants can move in, on Thursday there were signs that the project was nearing the end. Crews were beginning to attach siding to the exterior, and drywall and other fixtures, like bathtubs and balconies, were beginning to go up in apartment units.

Five-stories tall, the building will include full amenities for each apartment, including in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony.

To the east, those at the top of the building get a prime view of the bluffs, and to the west, residents will be overlooking their new, lower North Side neighborhood.

This building also includes covered and surface parking to rent, including some electric vehicle charging stations, and is pet-friendly. A walking trail, outdoor courtyard and outdoor sports court are also expected.

Once that's completed, crews will break ground on the second phase, which will be another 72-unit apartment building to the north.

Additionally, the new residential development will include 14 owner-occupied townhomes, the first of which is set to be completed sometime in September.

An activity center for the complex will also be completed in mid-October. This building will include a fitness facility, incubator offices for start-up businesses and professionals, a community room and leasing offices.

Apartments for rent include studios and one- and two-bedroom units, and the rent ranges from $799-$1,250 a month. The townhomes start at $229,000.

None of the units in the development are designated as low-income, but officials of the project hope this adds more housing opportunity for the community in general.

"It's a wonderful addition to our greater La Crosse community," said Linda Seidel with Three Sixty Real Estate.

The completion of the project's first phase in October is expected to boost the city's tax base from $35,282 to $384,000 by 2024. And those involved hope the project revitalizes the lower North Side neighborhood.

The property is formerly known as the Trane Plant 6 site, a former industrial plot that was sold to the city and its partners in 1997. The previous building was demolished in 2010 and the city has spent recent years doing environmental clean-up and bringing the site out of the floodplain.

After the residential developments of the project are complete, there are still about six acres on the site left to develop, but as of Thursday, there were no solidified plans to report.