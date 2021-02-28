Fishing for fun-ds: UW-L fraternity finds creative way to fundraise

They were fishing for more than fish. And they didn’t let their lack of catching many spoil their fun.

The brothers of UW-La Crosse’s Sigma Tau Gamma wanted to do something when they heard their favorite fundraiser for the past 15 years – the Polar Plunge – had become another victim of the pandemic. They still wanted to raise money for Special Olympics.

“I started thinking about alternatives that we could do during the pandemic,” says fraternity member Zach Hanson. “I came up with this idea for the Ice-Fish-a-Thon and ran with it since I knew we could participate in this event because it was outdoor and we could drill holes more than six feet apart.”

The result of the day-long event Friday, Jan. 29, on Lake Onalaska was eight chapter members raising $3,610. Social distancing with face masks was maintained, with only one brother allowed in a shanty at a time with 15-minute circulation periods. Local business Island Outdoors provided the brothers with all ice fishing necessities: shanties, auger and bait.

Hanson, a biology major with an aquatic science concentration from Kimberly, Wisconsin, says participants asked friends, family and UW-L faculty to support the cause. They received enthusiastic responses along with about $2,000 more for the winter fundraiser than they raised the previous year.