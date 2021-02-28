Fishing for fun-ds: UW-L fraternity finds creative way to fundraise

They were fishing for more than fish. And they didn’t let their lack of catching many spoil their fun.
The brothers of UW-La Crosse’s Sigma Tau Gamma wanted to do something when they heard their favorite fundraiser for the past 15 years – the Polar Plunge – had become another victim of the pandemic. They still wanted to raise money for Special Olympics.
“I started thinking about alternatives that we could do during the pandemic,” says fraternity member Zach Hanson. “I came up with this idea for the Ice-Fish-a-Thon and ran with it since I knew we could participate in this event because it was outdoor and we could drill holes more than six feet apart.”
The result of the day-long event Friday, Jan. 29, on Lake Onalaska was eight chapter members raising $3,610. Social distancing with face masks was maintained, with only one brother allowed in a shanty at a time with 15-minute circulation periods. Local business Island Outdoors provided the brothers with all ice fishing necessities: shanties, auger and bait.
Hanson, a biology major with an aquatic science concentration from Kimberly, Wisconsin, says participants asked friends, family and UW-L faculty to support the cause. They received enthusiastic responses along with about $2,000 more for the winter fundraiser than they raised the previous year.
“I am extremely proud of all my brothers and am hopeful that this event can grow in the years to come,” says Hanson. “While fishing was not the best during the event, we were still able to raise an incredible amount of money since many people chose to give one-time donations to support our efforts.”
Hanson says the event fits well with Sigma Tau Gamma's mission "to build generations of noble gentlemen," which includes living up to six principles, one being citizenship.
“This event highlights our efforts to make our community and our national philanthropy, Special Olympics, better,” he explains.
Hanson says the group came away with several ideas, including one to expand the fundraiser next year, making it a community fundraiser. Chapter members are also considering expanding the event into an ice fishing derby with a pre-fishing picnic including raffles and other activities to raise more money.
“We want to thank everyone who supported our cause,” says Hanson. “This was the first year of this event and it has been awe-inspiring to see how greatly it was received.”
Along with Hanson, other chapter members participating were: Ryan Langemak, Adam Schmeiser, Cade Jallo, Jacob Dunnum, Sam Brodahl, Roger Mustache and Mike Weisse.
The fundraising drive continues online. To donate, visit https://sigtau.crowdchange.co/16967.
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.