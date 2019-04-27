Fishing legend Al Lindner will speak at Living Word Christian Church, 2015 Ward Ave., La Crosse, May 1, starting at 7 p.m.
Notably one of the world’s most renowned outdoorsmen and fishing authors, a five-time Fishing Hall of Fame inductee, and TV and radio personality, Al will be sharing techniques and must-haves to be the successful in fishing and life.
Seating is limited so come early. For more information call 608-787-5922 or visit our website lwcclax.com
