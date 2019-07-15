{{featured_button_text}}

WEST SALEM — The La Crosse Interstate Fair, sponsored by the La Crosse County Agricultural Society, begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday,

The 129th annual celebration of 4-H and local attractions will run through Sunday. The West Salem fairgrounds is located on Hwy. M, just north of Hwy. 16.

The official opening and Family Fun Day will begin at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, with the introduction of 2019 Fairest of the Fair, Kaitlyn Opland, followed by visiting fair royalty introductions at 5 p.m.

This free admission, free parking event will feature new events such as the antique tool, machinery and tractor exhibits alongside the classic exhibitions.

Each of the five days will see judging events on rabbits, dairy animals, swine, poultry and horses, as well as flower and houseplant exhibits, craft shows, and natural, mechanical and social science exhibits.

Special entertainment will feature music-maker and storyteller Mr. Pickles’ “Jarful of FUN,” the interactive comedy magic of Isaiah Foster, strolling ventriloquists-with-Dairy-Flare Moo Mania and Balloons by Kevin on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The country and classic rock stylings of the Mason Peters Band will be featured Friday night, and La Crosse’s Burnin’ Whiskey Band will perform Saturday night.

There will be 4-H Mounted Drill Team performances each day, as well as pony rides and a Friday night horse pull.

Special ride promotions are also available for Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway, opening at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets go on sale at noon and cost $2 per ride, or buy a $20 wristband good for all rides except the bumper cars and Gravity Storm from 1 to 5 p.m.

Volunteers and participants in the exhibitions and Junior Amateur Talent Competition are invited to visit the fair's website for opportunities and entry sheets. Entries for the exhibition judgings can be submitted on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. or on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon, and all entries must be in place by noon Wednesday to qualify.

Attendees are asked, for the safety of all fairgoers, to refrain from bringing pets to the fairgrounds unless they are exhibit animals or deemed medically necessary. For more information, call 608-786-1616.

