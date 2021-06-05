Five juveniles injured during Friday vehicle accident in Monroe County

Five juvenile's sustained injuries in a single vehicle crash Friday evening in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department responded to an accident at 7:51 p.m. along County Highway EW near Jellystone Park Drive in Warrens. Law enforcement found a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the north ditch.

An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling westbound on County Highway EW when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went into the ditch, struck a culvert and overturned once, according to the report.

All five occupants of the vehicle were injured, with two suffering life threatening injuries and transported to a hospital via medical transport helicopter, the report states. The highway was closed for approximately 90 minutes during the crash investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Warrens Fire Department, Warrens First Responders, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Rescue Technicians, Camp Douglas Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance and Gundersen Air.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.