Superheroes may have special powers and cascading capes, but Children's Miracle Network Heroes have a spirit and strength that can't be matched.
Five incredible kids were honored Thursday as the 2019-20 Heroes at the Children Miracle Network Hospital’s Sponsor Recognition Event at Gundersen Health System, earning accolades for their bravery and optimism in the face of devastating health struggles.
Keaton Dahl of La Crosse, Hunter Smith of Holmen, Julian Franzwa of Goodview, Minn., and Mason and Ethan Hurd of Blair each have received services and support from Children's Miracle Network, which provides care and funds medical equipment and programs for children in the region, regardless of their family's insurance coverage or ability to pay. Parents are grateful for the compassion and care, but providers consider their resilient patients the real heroes.
Gundersen staff members nominate standout kids, with a committee reviewing candidates from across the area and with different diagnosis. Children who take on the honor and responsibility of being named a Hero serve as ambassadors for the year, participating in meet and greets, attending Children Miracle Network events and helping with fundraising.
"The impact they have — it's their stories, their backgrounds, their enthusiasm, their excitement and their willingness to share," said Rena Cash, program specialist for CMN at Gundersen Health System. "What's really awesome about these kiddos is how they are spreading awareness and doing it with such humility and compassion. They are such inspiring kiddos."
Keaton Dahl
When 11-year-old Keaton is having a bad day, he turns to three things: Fortnite, family and friends.
The young athlete and aspiring pro baseball player has had more than a few rough weeks, months and years, suffering from a bone infection, chronic osteomyelitis, in his left foot since age 5. In 2018 alone, the Summit Elementary student battled four different infections at once.
A difficult to treat condition, Keaton has undergone foot surgeries, implants, infection cleansing procedures and physical therapy, at times constrained by walking boots and casts. During long stays at the hospital, staff kept Keaton occupied and entertained with electronics, books and toys, say his parents, Allison and Tim, while also making life easier on them.
"They step in before you even have to ask," said Allison, who would at times be so worried she would forget to eat, the staff encouraging her to grab a meal voucher. "You need something and they're there. It's just nice not to have to think about it."
Having Keaton named a Hero is very exciting, a proud Allison says. Her son agrees.
"Heroes are cool," Keaton said.
Hunter Smith
When his friend and Holmen High School classmate Logan Kelm was named a CMN Hero, and then a CMN National Champion, Hunter was admittedly envious.
"He was pretty jealous," Hunter's dad, Dan, said with a laugh. "He said, 'I want that.'"
Now a Hero himself, Hunter, who has neuromuscular disorder spinal muscular atrophy type 2 (SMA2), is eager to uphold the title.
"I'm really happy and excited to inspire other kids," Hunter said.
Requiring a wheelchair, gastrostomy tube and growth rods to support his spine, Hunter also has battled pneumonia and respiratory problems as a result of his condition, undergoing several surgeries and hospitalizations. In 2016, he began receiving injections, which have helped with his breathing and strength, allowing him to hold up his head on his own. Dan and wife Peg are hopeful about his progress and impressed with his resilience.
"He's always maintained a positive outlook and remains happy-go-lucky," Dan said. "At times he gets down, but you always bounce back, right bud?"
"Yep," replied Hunter, who finds joy in hunting, Marvel movies and Packers games. He hopes to one day be an animator for Pixar Animation Studios, and he encourages other kids with health struggles to dream big and keep looking forward.
"It will get better," Hunter says.
Julian Franzwa
It was just two days until Christmas, but celebrating the holidays was the furthest thing from Jason and Kaitlin Franzwa's minds. On Dec. 23, 2015, their son, Julian, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. On Christmas Eve, Julian underwent his first round of chemotherapy.
For the next three years, Julian, 6, powered through chemotherapy, blood transfusions and lumbar punctures while in and out of the hospital. Throughout his cancer battle, his parents, Jason and Kaitlin, say, CMN was there to both care for their son and help alleviate some of the stress with meal vouchers and gas cards.
“There are so many families impacted by medical and financial issues, and the combination can make the situation seem that much harder to deal with," Jason and Kaitlin said. "Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helps lessen the burden of it all and provides happy experiences for children who are going through so much emotionally and physically. We couldn’t be more grateful for their help.”
Julian, who is in remission and concluded his cancer treatments this month, aspires to be a police officer with the K-9 unit.
Ethan and Mason Hurd
Tessie and Grant Hurd's two sons, Mason, 4, and Ethan, 14, share a love of basketball, reading and outings to the park. They also share Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare and incurable genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness, developmental and cognitive delays, hormonal issues and hyperphagia.
Mason, his parents say, "Knows how to put a smile on everyone’s face. He just makes the world a better place. We’re so grateful for him." They call Ethan, who joined the family in July 2018 after a 14 month adoption process, "a blessing," a loving and courageous young man.
CMN helped the family in countless ways, including providing a car seat with temperature regulating fabric for Mason.
“Having CMN Hospitals there to help is a huge stress reliever,” Tessie and Grant said. “When you wish you could do more for your child or get the equipment they need, CMN Hospitals is there to help with almost anything you need.”
