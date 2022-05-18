Five new La Crosse police officers receive boat patrol training

Without a boat patrol, a large chunk of La Crosse would never be covered by a police officer.

"You've got a lot of boats out there every weekend," said La Crosse Police Department Sgt. Joe Wiegrefe. "It's a busy waterway."

To make sure the Mississippi River gets patrolled, the department trained five new officers for the Boat Patrol Unit. With help from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the review included basic proficiencies — docking, pulling up to other boats and maneuvering in unexpected situations.

Wiegrefe said the boat patrol is an important law enforcement priority.

"The river is a big part of the community and who we are, so it's important for us to be out here to make sure people are enjoying it in a safe manner," Wiegrefe said.

Wiegrefe said the officers enforce river rules much like they enforce the rules of the road.

"The things we're looking for are making sure people have the equipment they're required to have on their boat, like life jackets, and then just making sure they're obeying the navigational laws — right-of-way rules, no-wake zones," he said.

Alcohol is another concern. Wiegrefe said it's not illegal to possess or consume alcohol on a boat, but anyone who operates a boat is subject to the same sobriety rules as anyone who operates a land vehicle.

"You have to make sure that if you're operating, you're not impaired," he said.

One of the trainees, patrol officer Graham Eddy, grew up near the river and appreciates its recreational value and potential dangers. He said it's important for boaters to be aware of their surroundings while enjoying the river.

"You need to be familiar with the river because there are a lot of different things — wing dams and different things with the buoys you have to know," Eddy said. "Just having the knowledge of the river and its geography is important."

Eddy said the Mississippi River presents a unique challenge due to the variety of river traffic, which ranges from small fishing boats to large commercial barges.

"There's barge traffic and lots of stuff that's happening at one time," he said. "There's a lot of different stuff to look out for."

Wiegrefe said the boat patrol isn't on the river every day but normally has weekends covered. He said weekend boat patrol slots are filled by voluntary overtime.

On weekdays, he said the department's patrol boat can be deployed quickly if an emergency strikes and that almost every shift will have a trained boat patrol officer on duty. The five newest members will increase the boat patrol force to 18, roughly one-third of La Crosse's patrol officers.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.