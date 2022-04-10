Fizzeology Foods makes ferments in Viroqua

People who enjoy fermented foods such as kimchi and sauerkraut can satisfy their craving by eating products made by Viroqua’s Fizzeology Foods.

Fizzeology Foods, which is located in the Food Enterprise Center, is owned by Rob and Shawna Andolsek. The Andolseks took ownership Aug. 1, 2021, after purchasing it from Faith Anacker. The company was originally established by Mike Bieser in 2009.

Rob Andolsek, who is a project engineer in product development at S&S Cycle in Viola, said he had been looking to work in a different industry. He learned the business was for sale through the Entrepreneurs and Inventors Club that meets in Viroqua and reached out to Anacker.

“We saw potential,” Andolsek said. “We worked with her in June and July to make sure it was a fit and we learned the business. I spent nights and weekends here to understand the business. It takes a lot to learn a business. It’s not easy or cheap.”

His wife, Shawna, is an emergency room nurse at Vernon Memorial Hospital. Their 13-year-old twin daughters are also part of the business.

Fizzeology Foods offers the following products: Kickapoo Kimchi (made with cabbage, carrots, onions, red pepper, black Spanish radish, daikon, burdock, ginger, garlic and real salt), Kickapoo Curtido (a Latin-style ferment made with cabbage, carrots, red chili peppers, onions, oregano, cilantro, lime juice, red chili peppers and real salt), Seasonal Ferment, German Style Sauerkraut (made with cabbage, caraway seeds, juniper berries and real salt), Naked Sauerkraut (made with cabbage and real salt), Fermented Chili Sauce and Ginger Carrots (made with carrots, ginger and real salt).

Andolsek said the Seasonal Ferment changes a couple times of year based on what ingredients are available. Last fall they made a Seasonal Ferment with red cabbage, apples, fennel and beets. “We’re thinking of going back to it,” Andolsek said.

Andolsek said the Fermented Chili Sauce has been a seasonal product. He purchased local peppers last fall, cut them up right away and was able to make two large batches. (In the end, 780 bottles were produced.) “We’ll sell that through the summer. I anticipate we’ll run out before fall.”

Vegetables for all of the ferments are chopped and prepped by the Andolseks and staff from Employment Partners, a program owned and operated by Daniel Chotzen that provides job coaching to adults who have difficulties finding employment.

Andolsek said Chotzen and his crew work at the Food Enterprise Center year round on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. to prepare the vegetables. Employment Partners has been working at Fizzeology Foods for years.

“I couldn’t do it without Daniel and his crew,” Andolsek said. Chotzen said it is steady work for the crew and it is fulfilling work. On March 8, Andolsek and folks from Employment Partners jarred 70-plus pounds of Ginger Carrots.

The vegetables they prepare are sourced from area farmers. Currently the Andolseks work with six to seven farmers. They purchase “seconds,” which means the vegetables aren’t picture-perfect or sized right for market.

He said this time of year they use local storage cabbage, which are saved in the cooler until March. In April and May and maybe into June, California cabbage or Southern cabbage and carrots will be used in the ferments until produce can be locally sourced once again.

Andolsek said buying local helps the economy and helps keep costs down. “It’s good to work with local people.”

He said there is also a good network of people in the Vernon Economic Development Association’s Food Enterprise Center.

“It’s great to have this shared building,” Andolsek said. “It’s here to see people succeed. Everybody around here helps each other and there’s networking.”

As of right now, the Andolsek said they don’t have any plans for new products.

“We want to sustain the customers we have; we’ve been picking up a few smaller customers,” Andolsek said. “We want to be sustainable; we are building the business slowly. You can’t make the product today and sell it tomorrow.”

He said they are working on refreshing the label, website photos and social media.

Fizzeology Foods is available locally at the Viroqua Food Co-op, People’s Food Co-op in La Crosse and Bluff Country Co-op in Winona. Regionally, the products are available in stores from the Twin Cities to Madison, and there is one store in Chicago. Products can also be ordered through the company’s website.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.