A fire erupted Friday night at Miller Scrap & Disposal, leaving behind the steel bones of a warehouse and charred debris.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, the recycling center’s transfer station and warehouse had flames poking out of it when the Winona Fire Department arrived on scene.

Miller Scrap & Disposal co-owner and CFO Jeremy Miller said while the start of the fire is still under investigation, he believes the fire started from some hot material that arrived earlier in the day Friday.

“The transfer station is where garbage and demolition material is dumped, which had relatively little damage considering the fire,” Miller said. “Our warehouse building is where we sort different metal and bale paper and aluminum and metal material. That’s got a lot of significant damage.”

The responding fire departments, Winona and Goodview, fought the flames for hours Friday night and into early Saturday morning, leaving the scene around 3:30 a.m. and containing the blaze to just the two areas.

Miller said there were no injuries during the fire and every firefighter and employee who rushed to the scene to assist the process left unscathed.

“We want to share our utmost gratitude to the Winona Fire Department as well as Goodview Fire and Rescue who assisted in extinguishing the fire,” Miller said. “And we’re very appreciative of our dedicated and hardworking team of folks here.”

The recycling center is working with its insurance company to estimate damages and determine if the warehouse will need to be fully replaced.

Additionally, on Tuesday morning the Winona Fire Department was called back out to Miller Scrap & Disposal for a small dumpster fire containing garbage materials from Friday’s fire. Around 6 a.m., shortly after the materials started smoking again, it was extinguished quickly.

“It’s definitely a significant setback, but nothing we can’t rebuild and bounce back from,” Miller said. “We’re going to do the best we can as we move through the process. And we’re confident we will bounce back.”

Since the fire, Miller Scrap & Disposal has remained open and its local trash service is still operational.

The company’s scrap and recycling operation continues to serve the community.

“Buildings can be rebuilt. Lives can’t be replaced, so we’re very, very fortunate no one was here and no one was injured during the fire,” Miller said. “We’re still open and operating. Definitely just doing our best.”

Miller said the work from the local fire department, his staff, and the support of community members who have reached out to the company have been appreciated as the rebuilding process has begun.