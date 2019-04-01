Try 3 months for $3
Forecast: Flood crest drops slightly in La Crosse

Predictions for flood crest along the Mississippi River were lowered ever so slightly Sunday.

The National Weather Service backed off predictions by just a one-tenth of a foot — for now.

If predictions hold, the river on Sunday reached within a foot of the predicted crest, which is expected Thursday.

At this point, the river will reach the upper level of moderate flooding — just below what is considered a major flood.

In La Crosse, the Mississippi was measured at 1.419 feet at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Crest is now expected at 14.9 feet. Major flooding is considered 15.5 feet or higher. For reference, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperable at 15.4 feet.

There’s flooding reported in the usual spots — Shore Acres, French Island.

Goose Island is expected to begin seeing flood impact at 14.5 feet.

In Winona, Minn., the Mississippi was recorded at 16.93 feet at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Crest is expected Thursday at 17.8 feet.

There’s still a chance of precipitation this week.

