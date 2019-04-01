Predictions for flood crest along the Mississippi River were lowered ever so slightly Sunday.
If predictions hold, the river on Sunday reached within a foot of the predicted crest, which is expected Thursday.
At this point, the river will reach the upper level of moderate flooding — just below what is considered a major flood.
In La Crosse, the Mississippi was measured at 1.419 feet at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Crest is now expected at 14.9 feet. Major flooding is considered 15.5 feet or higher. For reference, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperable at 15.4 feet.
There’s flooding reported in the usual spots — Shore Acres, French Island.
Goose Island is expected to begin seeing flood impact at 14.5 feet.
In Winona, Minn., the Mississippi was recorded at 16.93 feet at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Crest is expected Thursday at 17.8 feet.
There’s still a chance of precipitation this week.
La Crosse native Edyth Taylor kept her April 25, 1965 La Crosse Tribune with coverage of the 1965 flood. "The water came right up to the front of our house. I thought it was important to save it so our children could see we survived the flood of '65."
A photo from the April 25, 1965 La Crosse Tribune shows French Island covered in flood water.
