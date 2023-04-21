A revised flood estimate predicts the Mississippi River will now crest midweek in Winona and La Crosse on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service.

The river is expected to reach the major flood stage of 15.5 feet Sunday in La Crosse and peak at 16 feet Thursday, where it will remain until water begins to recede over the following weekend.

In Winona, the flood will reach the major stage of 18 feet Sunday and is anticipated to peak at 19.1 feet by Wednesday.

The last time either city saw flooding of such severity was in 2001, when river levels reached 16.4 feet in La Crosse and 20 feet in Winona. The 2001 flooding is the second highest on record for both areas.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse issued a flood warning for the Black River at Galesville, where river levels surpassed the initial flood stage of 10 feet. Water levels are currently at 11 feet and are expected to peak at 13.8 feet Sunday.

Public works departments for both Winona and La Crosse have been pumping water since the start of the week to mitigate flooding behind protective flood barriers.

La Crosse Fire Chief Jeff Schott, who is responsible for emergency management, said his biggest concern is keeping the public safe.

“We are always focused on public safety,” Schott said. “(We’re) trying to keep people out of the places we know will get the most flooding.”

The city’s parks department has already closed a number of trails in the La Crosse River Marsh.

Schott said upgrades to the pump station on Causeway Boulevard — completed earlier this year — were critical to being prepared for this flood season. The city has about 16 water pumps located across the North Side.

Winona Public Works Director Brian DeFrang said the flood situation is “under control” due to the hard work of many city employees.

“That’s the biggest thing right now,” DeFrang said. “If you look back a week, the projection was like 17.3 feet and now it’s 19.1. Two feet is real; it’s a big deal to where different protocols have to be done because of the higher elevation.”

Since flooding surpassed the 16-foot stage, different protocols are in effect in Winona. More levees are closed now and an around-the-clock flood water watch is in place along the 9 miles of levees protecting the city.

Staff monitors for any soft spots on the levee that could lead to a breakthrough or water that is boiling up on the other side, which could indicate a weak spot in the levee that needs to be addressed quickly.

The La Crosse Fire Department is urging residents to be prepared for flooding ahead of time and to stay out of flood areas.

La Crosse city residents can get sand from the parking lot at the corner of Marco Drive and Hood Street. Residents can also get sand, fillable bags and pre-filled bags from local hardware stores, including Kroner’s, Menards, Home Depot and Ace Hardware.

Sand and sandbags are also available for residents on French Island at the Campbell Town Hall.

The city encourages community members to consider the following tips:

Know your flood risk. Assess your property’s proximity to flooding waterways. Is it in or near the floodplain? Do you have a basement or other buildings that may be at risk?

Make an emergency plan. Have a meeting place for your family, bring a list of emergency contacts, include pets in the plan, consider what medications you need to take, and bring a power supply.

Build a Go Kit. Include items like nonperishable food, water, cash and medications.

Move valuables out of the basement.

Elevate or flood-proof appliances as much as possible.

Stay informed about the river levels and forecasts at www.weather.gov/arx/MississippiRiver_SpringFlood_2023

IN PHOTOS: Mississippi River flooding