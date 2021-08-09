Flood leaves behind 20 damaged buildings in La Crosse County

At least 20 structures in La Crosse County were damaged after nearly six inches of rain pelted the county over the weekend.

County emergency management director Kevin Rindy said Monday there were no injuries reported from the flooding. He said the hardest hit area was the town of Shelby, where Mormon Creek spilled over its banks and damaged Mormon Coulee Park.

He said the number of damaged buildings could rise.

"We're still in the process of damage assessment and cleanup," Rindy said. "Most of the property damage was from rain and mud getting into people's basements."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several roads in La Crosse County were closed overnight Saturday, including Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse, Hwy. M and Hwy. NN east of Beltz Road.

The road closure list was more extensive in Vernon County, where portions of Hwy. 131 and Hwy. 162, six county roads and numerous were closed.

La Crosse experienced widespread street flooding. La Crosse Police Department Lt. Linnea Miller said there were 36 calls "related to the rain and storms."

Saturday was the wettest day on record for the city of La Crosse, where 5.59 inches of rain fell. The previous record was 5.55 inches set Sept. 6, 1884.