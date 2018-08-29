The violent thunderstorms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of southwest Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa put emergency crews into action.
Vernon County
Sheriff John Spears said area fire departments had to rescue people along Highway P in the town of Christiana and Highway 56 in the town of Liberty, Timber Coulee along County Road P and in Chaseburg, in addition to Coon Valley.
In Ontario, Linda Nederlo, Vernon County public information officer, said floodwater was at 22 feet Tuesday afternoon. “It will be a record level,” Nederlo said.
Nederlo said Ontario’s community center is flooded, as is Talen Park. There were no evacuations in the village.
Nederlo said the village was flooded last year and the year before.
Readstown Village Clerk Susan Mueller said the village is under a “stage and be ready” alert.
In a phone interview about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mueller said Tourist Park was underwater but the water was not yet over the Charles Street Bridge.
“The water seems to be rising close to 3 feet per hour,” she said.
Mueller said village officials are telling residents to be prepared and “don’t panic. There are too many things happening upriver, and we don’t know what will happen.”
Mueller said the flooding this time is different because there seems to be more water than normal coming from the West Fork of the Kickapoo River, and the water coming from the Kickapoo River is normal.
Mueller said Public Works employees were able to shut off electricity at Tourist Park, pull out the baseball equipment, and remove freezers and refrigerators from the shelter.
“We took a lot of preventative action,” she said.
Monroe County
Monroe County is under a state of emergency, but the city of Tomah has yet to experience significant damage from heavy rainfall that washed over the area Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.
City of Tomah administrator Roger Gorius said the biggest concern Tuesday afternoon was the Lake Tomah dam and its impact downstream along the Lemonweir River.
“It’s holding,” Gorius said. “It’s a matter of how much we let out without affecting homes downstream. We’re trying to let it out as slow as possible.”
Tomah received 4.3 inches of rain Monday. The city was on the northern edge of a heavy rain band that dumped 7.25 inches on Cashton and nearly 10 inches on Westby.
Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins said evacuation centers have been set up for residents in the hard-hit southern part of the county. Residents in the Leon area were urged to seek shelter at the Cotter Pin. Barney Center in Sparta is working with the Red Cross to set up sheltering.
Perkins urged private well owners who have been flooded to assume that water is contaminated and avoid drinking or bathing in it. He said residents should wait until floodwaters have receded and take a sample. Kits can be obtained from the health department.
Perkins reported 20 different road closures in southern Monroe County, including portions of Highways 27 and 131 and Hwy. T west of Hwy. 131.
The only major road in northeastern Monroe County that’s affected is Hwy. 173, where the railroad arm at Valley Junction is down. Authorities advise motorists to avoid the crossing and use an alternate route.
In the city of Tomah, Town Line Road was closed and East Monowau Street was underwater.
Dams near Nashville, Obel and Oakdale avenues were compromised, and roads were covered with water as rain continued to fall Tuesday.
Juneau County
In Juneau County, Interstate 90/94 near Mauston was closed in both directions Tuesday due to flooding.
In La Crosse, all trails in the bluffland area, including Lower and Upper Hixon, Mathy Quarry and the Haas/Juniper Partners tract will be closed until further notice due to rain and flooding, according to the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
Houston County
In Houston County, Minn., the hardest-hit city was Hokah, which saw about 7 inches of rain as of noon Tuesday.
The rain flooded Thompson Creek, which in turn wiped out Como Falls and carved a new path through Como Falls Park, Houston County officials said. Caution tape had been put up at the entrances to the park, and city officials are strongly advising against passing through the tape or other unsafe areas.
Elsewhere
Powerful winds flattened a hangar that was under construction at the Red Wing Airport, pulled the roofs off two other hangars and damaged two planes, according to The Associated Press.
