The town of Campbell will host an information session on flood preparation Thursday evening in light of Mississippi River flooding.
The police and fire chiefs, emergency management and maintenance personnel and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service are scheduled to take part.
The Mississippi River reached 12.74 feet at 12L45 p.m. Wednesday and will soon reach the moderate flood stage at 13 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Flood stage in La Crosse is 12 feet.
The river is expected to reach 14½ feet by early next week.
This is high enough to reach homes and businesses in the Shore Acres area and La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island, begin to cover roads at Copeland Park and Houska Park, as well as begin to flood Riverside Park and Goose Island Park.
