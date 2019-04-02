Flooding closes Riverside Park as La Crosse prepares for midweek crest

City officials closed Riverside Park Monday due to moderate flooding from the Mississippi River.
The river is now flush with the sidewalks through the park, having reached 14.44 feet at 4:15 p.m. The river is expected to crest Wednesday at about 14.7 feet, according to the latest projections from the National Weather Service.
This puts the 2019 spring floods on track to reach seventh in La Crosse’s history books for record crests. The flood of 1965 holds the record for highest crest at 17.96 feet.
This year’s crest is expected to last 18 hours before receding to 14.1 feet by Monday.
“Flood level predictions are fortunately coming in slightly lower than previously forecasted,” said La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam by email. “The city of La Crosse has taken our normal precautionary measures for flooding and all systems are working well.”
Copeland Park, Pettibone Park, Veterans Freedom Park boat landing, La Crosse River Marsh Trails, Hixon Forest and Upper Hixon Forest also are closed at this time. The city said the parks would reopen after conditions improve.
Goose Island Campground, Goose Island Park and Hwy. GI are also closed due to flooding, according to La Crosse County officials. Questions about campsites, shelters or any other concerns can be directed to the La Crosse County Facilities Department at 608-785-9770.
Town of Campbell police are asking residents whose homes are likely to flood to block their basement floor drains, shower drains and toilets, even if it means letting the basement flood.
When floodwater gets in the drains, it could overwhelm the pumps and cause a sewage backup, said Campbell police chief Drew Gavrilos.
The police department also warned that basement walls are not “flood proof” and could collapse under the pressure of sump pumping.
On Sunday, volunteers knocked on doors to provide information and sandbags to Campbell residents. Sandbags are also available at the Campbell town hall, Gavrilos said.
Residents can also register their cellphone numbers with CodeRed, a community emergency notification system, Gavrilos said.
Campbell also recommended that residents drink bottled or boiled water until tests confirm their well water is safe because wells can be contaminated during flooding.
April 6, 1965
April 7, 1965
April 8, 1965
April 9, 1965
April 10, 1965
April 11, 1965
April 12, 1965
April 13. 1965
April 14, 1965
April 15, 1965
April 16, 1965
April 17, 1965
April 18, 1965
April 19, 1965
April 20, 1965
April 21, 1965
April 22, 1965
April 23, 1965
April 24, 1965
April 25, 1965
April 25, 1965
April 25, 1965
Page through dozens and dozens of photos of the historic 1965 Mississippi River flood. Photos courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archive…
Campbell also recommended that residents drink bottled or boiled water until tests confirm their well water is safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I bet man made climate change is the cause of this...it's never happened before, right??
Are you really that ignorant?
The flood of 1965 is simply an inconvenient truth, Mr. Bozo. Only a Green New Deal and a carbon tax will stop the floods, bitter cold temps, sweltering hot temps, mild winters, harsh winters, inaccurate groundhog prognostications, early frosts, droughts, heavy rainstorms, blizzards, high tides, wind gusts, hail storms, hurricanes, cloudy days and cow farts. If we don't implement the Green New Deal and a carbon tax immediately, all of these things will continue to occur.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.