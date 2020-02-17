Flooding complicates anti-carp efforts at Genoa dam

University of Minnesota biologists are doing everything they can to keep Asian carp from penetrating the Genoa lock and dam and advancing farther up the Mississippi River.
But it might not be enough.
“There’s been so much rain and flooding in recent years that they’ve had to keep the gates open, and so the fish are just swimming right through,” said Peter Sorensen, founder and former director of the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center. “Climate change is really opening the river up to invasive carp. And at this stage in the game, it might be too late to do anything.”
Sorensen and his team have partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a variety of anti-carp projects at the Genoa lock and dam, 15 miles south of La Crosse.
They installed a network of underwater speakers that transmit sounds to which carp are especially sensitive.
They adjusted lock and dam operations in a way that regulates the flow of water, making it harder for carp to swim upstream.
And most recently, they added underwater strobe lights that, again, are designed to deter carp while minimizing the harm to existing wildlife.
“We’re trying to find means where we can target invasive carp but not native fish,” said Jeff Whitty, a fish biologist on Sorensen’s team. “We do know that carp are hearing specialists … meaning they hear a wider range of frequencies and are more sensitive to sound intensity. And we know that carp have pretty good vision, so the light definitely has an effect on them.”
But these tactics are less effective when flooding forces lock and dam operators to raise the gates.
In an average spring, the Genoa gates are left open for about 10 days, Whitty said. But last year, due to record flooding, the gates were left open for about three months.
While DNR officials do not know how many Asian carp have made it north of Genoa, they have reiterated that high and open river conditions have made carp advancement all too easy.
And that’s bad news for indigenous species.
The DNR warns that invasive carp can devastate ecosystems by overcrowding native fish and eating all of their food. The 60-pound silver carp, one variety of Asian carp, is known to jump out of the water when startled, sometimes causing injury to people and damage to boats.
It’s also believed that invasive carp lower the quality of the water in which they live, killing off sensitive organisms like freshwater mussels.
Whitty says it is too early to assess the effectiveness of the anti-carp projects in Genoa, especially given the challenges with flooding. Another year of tagging and monitoring fish, he said, should produce a clearer picture.
The fact that some carp have slipped through the cracks hardly means all is lost, he added. Biologists have no shortage of ideas.
“What we’re doing with sound, light and (water) velocity … we know that that’s not going to be the only answer,” Whitty said. “We’re hoping to add to those deterrents, and then we can fish out the adult carp that have made it upstream, to get the population down. It’s going to take multiple methods to figure this out.”
