As the Mississippi River continued to rise Monday toward a forecasted crest of 16.1 feet overnight Wednesday in La Crosse, areas of town are becoming inundated.

The town of Campbell is asking nonresidents to stay away from French Island so emergency workers and equipment can more easily move to areas of need.

On Monday, the town said it had bypassed sanitary sewers due to high river levels at lift stations 1, 2 and 7.

Residents on the island are encouraged to dial 211 to receive information about safety precautions in the community.

Residents are encouraged to stay away from flooded properties until they can be inspected for safety. Electrical and gas equipment, as well as foundations can be damaged by floodwater and might pose a risk to anyone entering a flooded property, town officials said in a press release.

The city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department on Monday closed Lueth Park, Veterans Freedom Park and Houska Dog Park due to flooding.

Water from the Mississippi River also was reported entering Copeland Park and low-lying areas in Trempealeau.

