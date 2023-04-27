High water levels are expected to recede slowly over the next couple weeks after historic flooding from the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

The Mississippi in La Crosse reached a crest of 15.9 feet Thursday morning, making it the third largest flood on record. Winona flooding crested Wednesday at 18.8 feet, the fourth highest on record.

Mike Welvaert, a hydrologist from the National Weather Service North Central River Forecast Center, said that the remaining snowpack and some water backed up in the tributaries will lengthen the amount of time it takes for the high waters to recede.

“A slow recession is expected,” Welvaert said. “High water will linger well into May, and future rainfall may keep water levels high.”

The forecast for early May shows minimal precipitation, which Welvaert said is a good sign for lowering water levels — with the caveat that weather predictions are ever-changing.

Welvaert also noted that a historic snowpack in the northern Mississippi River basin was the leading cause for this flood event.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said he thinks the city “has done very well in handling the high water” and that this has been a “much better response” than the recent events of 2019 and 2001.

“Significant” improvements to four stormwater lift stations around La Crosse is one of the biggest factors that has led to the improved response, Reynolds said.

A 24-hour levee watch has been active in both La Crosse and Winona since flooding reached the major stage.

Reynolds did note that damage has been done to some parks and infrastructure and that it will take a couple weeks for the water to recede before damage can be assessed and repairs can begin.

Officials from Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System have advised the community on how to take personal precautions when cleaning up from flood events.

Since flood water can be contaminated, items flooded in indoor environments and wet for 48 to 72 hours should be removed and discarded.

Discard foods that have come in contact with floodwater that are prepackaged in paper, boxes, glass jars with screw tops or other non-waterproof packages. Commercially canned foods are safe if labels are removed.

Tetanus boosters will be available at Gundersen for patients coming in for injury evaluation.

As floodwaters recede, Dr. Michael Bassett, a family medicine physician at Mayo, recommends people keep a lookout for mold, which can lead to other health concerns.

“People who are sensitive to mold may experience a stuffy nose, irritated eyes, wheezing or skin irritation," Bassett said. “To protect your lungs against mold, wear a mask while you're in an area that has mold growth.

“When the waters recede, clean up and dry out the building quickly within 24 to 48 hours. Open doors and windows. Use fans to dry out the building. To clean moldy surfaces, make sure to wear gloves to protect your hands and use a mixture of 1 cup bleach to 1 gallon of water when cleaning.”

IN PHOTOS: Flooding from Mississippi River pushes into Riverside Park