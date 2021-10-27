Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Lee Brice to headline Country Fest 2022

The largest three-day country music and camping event in the U.S. has announced next summer’s lineup.

Country Fest 2022 will feature headliners Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean and Lee Brice on June 23, 24 and 25 in Cadott, Wis.

The festival will also include Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett, LoCash and many more country performers.

“We are so excited to bring people back to live music and in 2022 we are doing it in a big way!” Festival promoter Wade Asher said. “With this star-studded lineup, activations and overall experience we give the fans, we always aim to please. There's a reason why fans call Country Fest ‘Your Happy Place’ and we can’t wait to show them all that we have in store and to see those smiles once again.”

Fifty bands will perform on the main stage and four side side stages:

Scheduled Thursday, June 23: Lee Brice, LoCash, Dylan Scott, Jameson Rodgers, Little Texas, Callista Clark, Nate Barnes, Lauren Weintraub and more.

Scheduled Friday, June 24: Florida Georgia Line, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Parmalee, Priscilla Block, Drake Milligan, Ray Fulcher and more.

Scheduled Saturday, June 25: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Rodney Atkins, Lainey Wilson, Tenille Arts, Frank Ray, Dillon Carmichael and more.

Scheduled Wednesday, June 22 - *Kickoff Party" exclusive to three-day ticket holders: Phil Vassar, Alexandra Kay, Jake Stringer and Tim Hurley.

Artists to watch - up and coming Nashville acts: JessLee, Derek Jones, Kat Beal, Eric Burgett, Derek Crider, Six One Five Collective and more!

VIP, Reserved Lawn, and General Admission ticket packages are available at this venue along with Pit Passes. Tickets are on sale now at CountryFest.com.

For the full lineup, ticket details and camping info, visit CountryFest.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0