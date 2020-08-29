Flu and COVID-19 largely indistinguishable, Mayo physician says extra caution necessary

Flu season in the U.S. generally occurs between October and May, and with COVID-19 arriving nationally in January 2020 and locally last March, it is indeterminate whether the coronavirus will ramp up in tandem during the cooler weather.

It is possible to contract both the coronavirus and flu either simultaneously or in succession, Poterucha says, and "We don't know what that might look like yet."

While flu risk can be minimized with a flu shot and the illness is treatable with antiviral drugs, as of now there is no approved treatment for COVID-19, and no preventative vaccine.

Unless discouraged by their physician for medical reasons, the flu vaccine is strongly encouraged for individuals six months or older, says Poterucha, and can reduce not only the risk of contracting influenza but the severity of symptoms or complications.

Derived from three to four influenza viruses anticipated to be most common in the upcoming flu season, is it recommended individuals receive the vaccine by the end of October. A flu shot will neither make an individual more susceptible to nor protected from COVID-19.