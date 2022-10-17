Flu, COVID-19 vaccinations available across Mayo Clinic Health System

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, located at 800 West Avenue, has opened its annual public flu clinic. It runs through Nov. 11, each day from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The vaccine will be available as a shot or nasal spray.

Preventing the flu is always important due to the number of hospitalizations and deaths it causes each year. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to do everything possible to reduce illnesses and preserve health care resources.

"The Australian flu season, which typically runs May through September, has already exceeded its five-year average, particularly affecting children under age 5, according to a recent report," says Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. "For the large part, we will see the reemergence of influenza in the winter. In comparison, in the winter of 2020, when we were all masking and social distancing, there was literally no influenza. But now that has all changed."

Mayo Clinic Health System appointments can be scheduled using Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App. Patients also can call Mayo Clinic Health System at 608-392-7400 to schedule an appointment.

"All people over the age of 6 months are encouraged to get their flu vaccination when available in their local community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people are vaccinated for flu by the end of October to ensure they are fully vaccinated for the influenza season," adds Dr. Erica Zell, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and Onalaska. "The flu can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, organ failure, heart attacks, heart or brain inflammation, stroke, and death."

COVID-19 booster vaccinations also will be available to all patients at the same time at all locations.

"A flu shot doesn't protect people against getting infected with COVID-19, and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 doesn't protect people against getting the flu, which is caused by a different virus: the influenza virus," explains Dr. Zell. "Currently, a combination vaccine against influenza and COVID-19 is not available, so it's best to have both vaccinations to have protection against both diseases. A combination vaccine may become available later this year."

Seasonal influenza, like COVID-19, is a contagious respiratory illness that disproportionately affects adults ages 65 and older. However, they are not the same viruses. The similarities and differences between the two viruses also means it can be difficult to discern between the two when symptoms overlap.

Flu symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches, extreme tiredness, and, more often in children than adults, vomiting and diarrhea. Learn more about influenza symptoms and causes on mayoclinic.org. Patients who believe they have the flu should contact their primary care provider.

Along with vaccination, you can take these steps to protect yourself from influenza and other contagious viruses:

• Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use an alcohol-based sanitizer on your hands if soap and water aren't available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Avoid crowds when flu is spreading in your area.

• Avoid being in close contact with others who are sick.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and then wash your hands.

• Regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, such as counters, light switches or doorknobs. Doing so prevents the spread of infection caused by touching a surface with the virus on it and then touching your face.

• Practice good health habits. Get regular exercise, get enough sleep, drink plenty of fluids, eat a healthy diet, and manage your stress.

• Consider masking in crowded indoor locations, especially if you have risk factors for severe influenza or COVID-19.

If you become sick with the flu, you also can help prevent the spread of the flu by staying home and away from others. Continue staying home until your fever has been gone for at least 24 hours.

"The flu vaccine can also reduce the severity of the flu and the risk of serious complications. Each year's flu vaccine provides protection from the three or four influenza viruses that are expected to be the most common during that year's flu season," says Dr. Zell. "Promoting health and safety for our patients are Mayo's top priorities. We want to do all we can to help prevent people from getting sick with flu and COVID-19."