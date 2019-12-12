Flu season off to a slow start in La Crosse area, but numbers expected to rise

A flu shot protects against up to four strains of the virus, with a 40 to 60 percent effectiveness rate, though results can vary dependent on age and general health, the similarity between the viruses used to create the vaccine and the types that turn out to be most prevalent.

The flu shot may help those who still contract the illness reduce the intensity of their symptoms, and flu vaccines are recommended for infants as young as six months. The vaccination is of particular importance for babies and the elderly, as very young and very old demographics, as well as pregnant women, are more vulnerable to severe or potentially fatal reactions to the flu.

While advised for the majority of the population, individuals who have experienced negative reactions from the vaccine or have serious medical conditions may be instructed against doing so by their physician.

However, Cutts says, “in many instances such individuals may still be recommended to get the vaccine if the risks from potentially contracting influenza outweigh the risks of getting the vaccine. This decision should be left to an individual counseling with their provider.”

Influenza is not only unpleasant physically, causing chills, fever, body aches, cough and fatigue, but costly to individuals, workplaces and economy as a whole.