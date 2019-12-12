Flu season off to a slow start in La Crosse area, but numbers expected to rise

Flu season is off to a slow start in La Crosse County, much to the delight of families, employers and health officials.
As of this week, only one local case of influenza-related hospitalization has been confirmed, with La Crosse County registering below baseline with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
But while the 2019-20 season is starting out mild, there is always the risk of a late winter or early spring outbreak, as happened last April both locally and nationally.
“The weather has been warmer until recently, which means that people have been spending more time outside,” says Jacqueline Cutts, public health nursing manager for the La Crosse County Health Department. “As the weather gets colder, we expect the number of flu cases and related hospitalizations to rise. The peak of flu season is usually between December and February, although it can go as late as April or May.”
Experts say the best preventative is the influenza vaccine, which 47,626 La Crosse County residents have received thus far. During the past two flu seasons, an average of 45 percent had the flu shot, above the 33 percent of Wisconsin residents as a whole. Statewide, 17,210 cases of the flu were reported in the 2018-2019 season, with the La Crosse County Health Department recording 58 influenza-related hospitalizations.
While early vaccinations are recommended, individuals not yet immunized are still encouraged to do so.
A flu shot protects against up to four strains of the virus, with a 40 to 60 percent effectiveness rate, though results can vary dependent on age and general health, the similarity between the viruses used to create the vaccine and the types that turn out to be most prevalent.
The flu shot may help those who still contract the illness reduce the intensity of their symptoms, and flu vaccines are recommended for infants as young as six months. The vaccination is of particular importance for babies and the elderly, as very young and very old demographics, as well as pregnant women, are more vulnerable to severe or potentially fatal reactions to the flu.
While advised for the majority of the population, individuals who have experienced negative reactions from the vaccine or have serious medical conditions may be instructed against doing so by their physician.
However, Cutts says, “in many instances such individuals may still be recommended to get the vaccine if the risks from potentially contracting influenza outweigh the risks of getting the vaccine. This decision should be left to an individual counseling with their provider.”
Influenza is not only unpleasant physically, causing chills, fever, body aches, cough and fatigue, but costly to individuals, workplaces and economy as a whole.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 2017-2018 flu season — during which three million vaccine doses were distributed — resulted in 800,000 hospitalizations and 60,000 deaths nationally. The cost of hospital stays, medical visits and medications totaled about $4.6 billion, with work absences and lost productivity resulting in a loss of an additional $7 billion.
“Each year, the influenza vaccine prevent millions of influenza illnesses, tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths,” Cutts says. “When everyone who is able gets vaccinated, it also protects people in our community who cannot get vaccinated or who are more susceptible to illness or complications from illness. Our community benefits when everyone who can gets vaccinated elects to do so.”
If you find yourself with the flu, Cutts advises staying home to prevent spreading illness, as individuals with the virus can be contagious a day before symptoms manifest and up to a week after they subside. Normal activity can be resumed after being fever-free for 24 hours.
Those suffering from severe cases of flu, or individuals at high risk of related complications — this includes children under two, adults over 65, residents of nursing homes or long term care facilities and pregnant women — are advised to seek medical care and may be prescribed an antiviral medication. Antivirals are most effective when started within 48 hours of illness onset, but can be still be beneficial in later stages of illness.
“Antiviral drugs are effective across all age and risk groups,” Cutts says. “Studies show that antiviral drugs are under-prescribed for people who are at high risk of complications who get flu.”
To find a location currently offering flu shots, visit https://vaccinefinder.org/.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.