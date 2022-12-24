Flu shot rates down among pregnant women, vaccine crucial for maternal, fetal wellness

Flu season arrived early — and in force — this season, yet one of the most vulnerable groups is lagging in immunizations.

For the week ending Dec. 3, nearly 47% of women 15 to 49 hospitalized for flu were pregnant, per the Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network, higher than in previous seasons. For 2018-2019, the rate was 26.1%, and in 2020-2021, 37.4%. While possibly due in part to increased flu testing, another likely factor is the nearly 10% drop in vaccination from last season as of the same date, and 20% lower than pre-pandemic.

With flu likely to circulate into early spring, pregnant persons are urged to get their shots as soon as possible.

"We know that if you're pregnant, your risk of getting sicker from influenza, COVID or any pulmonary respiratory disease, for various physiologic reasons, is much higher," says Dr. Thomas Howell Jr., OB-GYN at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Pregnancy can affect the immune system and organs like the heart and lungs, increasing susceptibility to severe illness and hospitalization. The flu shot cuts the risk of contracting the virus during and post pregnancy by around half and reduces risk of hospitalization by 40%, per the CDC.

While not perfect, "the point of those immunizations is to keep you from getting sicker, especially very gravely ill," says Howell.

Vaccination is also important for the baby to be, as infection can cause complications for the fetus. At 2020 CDC study found flu infection during pregnancy can increase risk of miscarriage and decrease birth weight.

The CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink shows the influenza vaccine does not increase chance of pregnancy loss, and Howell notes the inoculation "is not a virus that the baby can get infected by," nor will it cause infection for the mother.

As babies cannot receive the flu shot until six months of age, immunization during pregnancy is a way to help offer early protection for the first few months, providing antibodies through the placenta and upon birth through breast milk.

Youth over six months of age should have the flu shot every season, with those under 2 or with chronic health conditions particularly prone to severe effects. Between 2010-2020, around 80% of pediatric flu related deaths were among those unvaccinated. Thus far this season, 21 children have died, including two in Wisconsin as of Friday afternoon.

Said CMO and state epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard: "Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible. It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season.”

