Flu immunization for patients began at Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin.

Patients were able to begin to schedule flu shot appointments using the Mayo Clinic App starting Sept. 18, according to the health system's press release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone older than 6 months old be vaccinated. This recommendation is based on data obtained from more than 50 years of clinical and research experience.

Influenza vaccines — often called flu shots — are vaccines that protect against the four influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season. Most flu vaccines are administered through an injection, usually in the arm, but there also is a nasal spray.

Vaccination to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications. For example, during 2019-20, the last flu season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, flu vaccinations prevented an estimated 7.5 million influenza cases, 3.7 million influenza-associated medical visits, 105,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations and 6,300 influenza-associated deaths.

Flu vaccination are also an important preventive tool for people with certain chronic health conditions.

Vaccinations have been associated with lower rates of some cardiac events among people with heart disease, especially among those who have had a cardiac event in the past year.