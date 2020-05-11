Flyovers planned Tuesday across Wisconsin to honor health care workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 115th Fighter Wing will conduct flyovers Tuesday across the state, including parts of western Wisconsin, in a show of support to the work of health-care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The 115th Fighter Wing is proud to serve our state and nation, especially during times of emergency, and we are excited to be able to show our gratitude to our partners and heroes in our communities," said Col. Jon Kalberer, 115th operations group commander.

According to the schedule, the planes will be above Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire between 6:49 and 6:59 p.m., Gundersen Health System in La Crosse between 6:59 and 7:09 p.m., and the VA Medical Center in Tomah between 7:10 and 7:20 p.m.

Officials of the Madison-based group say the flyover is part of a regular training and proficiency mission. These training missions are required for pilots to remain up to date on qualifications, and the accomplishment of a flyover meets training requirements for the practice of arriving at a location at a precise time.

Organizers encourage people to view the flyover safely from home, while maintaining all social distancing recommendations and guidelines set forth in the “safer at home” order.

Viewers of the event are encouraged to tag @115thFighterWing on Facebook, or use the hashtags: #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover.