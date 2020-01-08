Folic acid supplements a must for women of childbearing age, Mayo doctors say

With about 50% of pregnancies in the U.S. unplanned, many women aren’t practicing prenatal care in the first weeks after conception.

And for the 23% of women and girls of childbearing age lacking in folic acid, there are only 28 days to intervene before the lack of this crucial B vitamin can lead to birth defects.

While not considered folic acid deficient, the 23% with suboptimal folate levels have an increased risk of neural tube defects, which impact both the brain and spine. And though the addition of a prenatal vitamin can decrease the risk of anencephaly and spina bifida by 50% to 75%, it must be implemented within the first four weeks of pregnancy to be effective.

With Jan. 5 through 11 marking National Folic Acid Awareness Week, Mayo Clinic Health System physicians are stressing that all females of childbearing age complement their diet with a folic acid supplement of 400 micrograms, a dose that should increase for those with gluten-free diets or who consume minimal enriched grains. In total, about 800 micrograms daily is recommended, with half allotted to diet.