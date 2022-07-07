 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Folk Life La Crosse to set up on Historic HIxon House grounds

Folk Life La Crosse is happening Sunday, July 17, on the grounds of Historic Hixon House, 429 7th St. N. in La Crosse.

From 10 am to 3 pm visitors can watch artisans practicing their crafts, purchase handmade items, and even try their hand at some of these traditional skills. Some of the hands-on activities are letterpress printing, pottery, and hand sewing. There will also be demonstrations of flintknapping, wood carving, oil painting, and woodturning.

Admission is free, and first-floor tours of Historic Hixon House will be offered for a flat $6/person.

