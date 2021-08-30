 Skip to main content
ROLL CALL | A Week in Congress

Follow votes in Congress in our Roll Call report

Congress Voting Bills

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves the chamber Tuesday after urging advancement of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for the late Georgia congressman who made the issue a defining one of his career, at the Capitol in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

House votes

Tribal children: The House has passed a bill (S. 325), sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to extend to five years the deadline for the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children to submit its report to the federal government on federal programs and policies that involve American Indian children. A supporter, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, said the extension would give the Commission needed time to meet with tribes and other parties to make well-considered recommendations. The vote, on Aug. 23, was 418 yeas to 7 nays. Yeas:

  • Kind D-WI (3rd)

Budgeting process: The House has passed the Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act (S. 272), sponsored by Sen. Gary C. Peters, D-Mich., to require federal government agencies to publish their budget justification materials on the Internet. A supporter, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said: “Requiring each agency to provide detailed plain language explanations of how they intend to spend taxpayer dollars ensures Americans can review those decisions at any time.” The vote, on Aug. 23, was 423 yeas to 1 nay. Yeas:

  • Kind D-WI (3rd)

Reviewing voting practices: The House has passed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4), sponsored by Rep. Terri A. Sewell, D-Ala. The bill would change the criteria for federal review of changes to voting procedures by state and local governments by requiring those governments to seek federal preapproval, before making changes, if they are found to have violated voting rights too many times in the past 25 years. Sewell said of the need for greater federal oversight: “While literacy tests and poll taxes no longer exist, certain states and local jurisdictions have passed laws that are modern-day barriers to voting.” A bill opponent, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., called it “a radical and unprecedented federal power grab over state-administered elections under the guise of updating the Voting Rights Act of 1965.” The vote, on Aug. 24, was 219 yeas to 212 nays. Yeas:

  • Kind D-WI (3rd)

There were no key votes in the Senate last week.

COLLECTION: President Biden's visit to La Crosse

Here are photo galleries, videos and our full coverage of President Biden's visit to La Crosse on Tuesday. 

WATCH NOW: Biden tours La Crosse bus fleet in a push for infrastructure plan
Government and Politics
WATCH NOW: Biden tours La Crosse bus fleet in a push for infrastructure plan

  • Olivia Herken
  • Updated
President Joe Biden made a stop in La Crosse Tuesday to tour the city’s hybrid and electric bus fleet while promoting his infrastructure plan, pitching to communities big and small that the new bill will work for them.

IN PHOTOS: President Biden visits La Crosse
Local

IN PHOTOS: President Biden visits La Crosse

  • Updated
President Joe Biden traveled to La Crosse on Tuesday as he looked to sell voters Tuesday on the economic benefits of the $973 billion bipartis…

IN PHOTOS: Onlookers turn out to see President Biden in La Crosse
Local News
IN PHOTOS: Onlookers turn out to see President Biden in La Crosse

  • Peter Thomson
  • Updated
Onlookers came out to see President Joe Biden but were kept far from his transit center event in La Crosse. Here are some of the scenes from o…

WATCH NOW: Community members view Biden's motorcade, offer thoughts on infrastructure plan
Local News
WATCH NOW: Community members view Biden's motorcade, offer thoughts on infrastructure plan

  • Emily Pyrek
  • Updated
Community members spread along Third Street late Tuesday morning to see the motorcade bringing President Joe Biden to his speaking destination, watching as Secret Service, police and ambulance preceded and followed the limousine. 

President Biden speaks about a $973 billion infrastructure program
National

President Biden speaks about a $973 billion infrastructure program

President Joe Biden looked to sell voters on the economic benefits of the proposed 973 billion infrastructure package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Watch now: President Biden's motorcade in La Crosse
National
Watch now: President Biden's motorcade in La Crosse

  • Emily Pyrek
President Joe Biden's motorcade travels to an event in La Crosse on Tuesday.

President Biden visits La Crosse
National
President Biden visits La Crosse

