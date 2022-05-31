Following No Mow May: City offers tips for first time lawn mowing

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said nearly 1,500 properties registered to participate in the program's first year.
If you picked up a yard sign, the department suggests storing it in a dry location to be reused next year or dropping it off at City Hall (400 La Crosse St) at the Parks Department station on Monday–Thursday between 8am–4pm.
A follow up survey will be distributed in June via email to those who registered. The survey will also be made available on the No Mow May webpage.
Many other communities around the state also launched their own programs this year, and Wisconsin has gained national attention for the sustainable initiative that’s blossoming around the state.
If this will be your first time mowing this season the department recommends the following:
