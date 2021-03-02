 Skip to main content
Food Distribution Days to be held first Friday of the Month
alert top story

Salvation Army

Krista Coey and Major Jeff Richardson of the Salvation Army of La Crosse led a "virtual town hall" Tuesday to answer community questions and share how the shelter has adapted to COVID 19 and what holiday fundraising will look like during the pandemic.  

 Emily Pyrek

The Hunger Task Force and Salvation Army of La Crosse are partnering to provide "Food Distribution Days" the first Friday of every month, starting this week.

The first two distribution days will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. March 5 and April 2 at the Salvation Army Warehouse, 434 Nelson Place, La Crosse. Those in need will be able to pick up packages via drive through service. 

According to the Hunger Task Force and the Salvation Army, "More than 40% of the 46,846 households in La Crosse County come close to financial insecurity."

Notes Major Jeff Richardson of the Salvation Army, "As our world changes and we experience difficulties, we are able to adapt and overcome these challenges collaboratively to provide food to those in need in our community.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

