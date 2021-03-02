Food Distribution Days to be held first Friday of the Month

The Hunger Task Force and Salvation Army of La Crosse are partnering to provide "Food Distribution Days" the first Friday of every month, starting this week.

The first two distribution days will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. March 5 and April 2 at the Salvation Army Warehouse, 434 Nelson Place, La Crosse. Those in need will be able to pick up packages via drive through service.

According to the Hunger Task Force and the Salvation Army, "More than 40% of the 46,846 households in La Crosse County come close to financial insecurity."

Notes Major Jeff Richardson of the Salvation Army, "As our world changes and we experience difficulties, we are able to adapt and overcome these challenges collaboratively to provide food to those in need in our community.”

