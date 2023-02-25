Medical centers around the U.S. have been incorporating energy-efficient features in new buildings, reprocessing medical equipment and reducing waste. By becoming more environmentally friendly, medical centers like Mayo Clinic Health System are having a positive effect on population health and social determinants of health.

One new initiative that recently started at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is a composting program involving food scraps.

"At each of our production/service stations, we have a clear container we put all of our compostable waste in," says Brittany Remold, senior director of food service, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "At the end of the employee's shift, they are expected to enter their waste into the Waste Not tablet and place them into bins."

Health care is a significant consumer of resources and generator of wastes. Mayo Clinic Health System has a role to play in reducing health care's impact on the environment, and employees can help reduce Mayo Clinic's footprint in areas like energy, greenhouse gas emissions, waste and water by making smart decisions with the planet in mind.

"Implementing this program was a goal set by our Mayo Clinic Health System green subcommittee to allow for us to make a sustainable change within our business and the community," says Thomas Halada, nurse manager, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "This has been an educational point for our staff to understand, even in our own home living, the different items that are compostable and how we can reduce our waste in our community.

"So far, since we implemented about a month ago, we average about 35 pounds of compost per week," adds Remold.

The scraps are then taken to a local industrial farm where they compost the food scraps into nutrient-rich soil products for lawn care, landscaping and gardening.

"It’s nice to see that products that would previously have been seen as garbage go to good use and make a difference. It’s a good feeling to be a part of such a simple change making a big impact," says Jay Ganzhorn, chef at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Mayo Clinic Health System has many other initiatives that focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Back in July, Mayo Clinic joined the Better Climate Challenge, an initiative launched by the Department of Energy that encourages organizations to set ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Mayo Clinic committed to cutting certain greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and reducing energy use by 20% within 10 years.

In La Crosse, several energy conservation efforts involving geothermal energy sources for heating and cooling of the new hospital building are currently under construction.