Food, toiletry drive Sunday to support Little Free Pantries program

The La Crosse Area Free Little Pantries Program is hosting a donation drive this weekend for its first annual “From Your Pantry to Ours” food and personal care drive.

In collaboration with La Crosse Neighborhoods, Inc. and area schools, donations will be collected from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Main Branch La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St., by the parking lot entrance. Individuals dropping off items are asked to wear their masks and practice distancing.

Items such as nonperishable foods, soap, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant and other personal care items are requested and will be distributed to local school and church outdoor and indoor pantries. Items in outdoor pantries can be taken by community members in need at anytime and in whatever quantity they require.

Indoor pantries which will receive donations include those at Emerson, Hamilton and State Road Elementary schools, Longfellow Middle School, and the Main Library. Outdoor Little Free Pantries receiving donations include Hamilton Helping Hands, Longfellow Middle/HTLNA, North Presbyterian Church, Northside Library and the Washburn/Lincoln pantry.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

