Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Logistics Health Inc., one of Great Rivers United Way’s 2018-19 Pacesetter Companies, will host a food truck fundraiser that will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday to support the nonprofit’s annual campaign.

During that time, the following mobile eateries will be parked at LHI’s La Crosse headquarters at Jay and Front streets:

  • Apothik Food Truck
  • The MOB Stop
  • Pappi’s Taqueria y Mas
  • Wisconsin Ron’s Cheese Curds
  • Honey Bear Ice Cream

A portion of the proceeds will go to GRUW’s 75 funded programs.

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.