Logistics Health Inc., one of Great Rivers United Way’s 2018-19 Pacesetter Companies, will host a food truck fundraiser that will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday to support the nonprofit’s annual campaign.
During that time, the following mobile eateries will be parked at LHI’s La Crosse headquarters at Jay and Front streets:
- Apothik Food Truck
- The MOB Stop
- Pappi’s Taqueria y Mas
- Wisconsin Ron’s Cheese Curds
- Honey Bear Ice Cream
A portion of the proceeds will go to GRUW’s 75 funded programs.
