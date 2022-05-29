For Goodness' Sake: A/C units, school supplies needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Little girl needs a toddler bed. Call Aly, 608-386-5158.
- Client needs through-the-wall air conditioning unit. Call Kayla, 608-386-0749.
- Young woman on a fixed income with two young children in her care in need of a wall air conditioning unit. Call Katie, 608-386-3726.
- Young woman with significant physical challenges needs a window air conditioning unit to help with breathing issues on hot days. Call Kristi, 608-790-2316.
- Pregnant woman needs a window air conditioning unit. Call Jenny, 608-317-3671.
- The La Crosse Area Back to School Project is collecting needed school supplies. Needed items: large backpacks, pencil sharpeners, highlighters, glue sticks/bottles, erasers block/pencil top, colored pencils, folders (thick, pronged & paper), thick washable markers, pens, 3-4” bingers, ear buds/headphones, pencil boxes/bags, blunt scissors, college ruled loose leaf paper, simple & scientific calculators. Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Health & Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N., second floor, La Crosse; the La Crosse YMCA; or Catholic Charities, 508 Fifth Ave. S. and 3710 East Ave. S. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs: pasta, rice, cereal, jelly and individual fruit cups. Drop off items 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003
- The Exchange Furniture Bank needs: microwaves, toasters, electric skillets, crockpots, toaster ovens, fans and air conditioning units. For more information, visit theexchangelacrosse.org, call 608-301-5345, or drop small items off from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday or 1 to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 1009 S. Fourth Street, La Crosse.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.