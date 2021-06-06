For Goodness' Sake: AC window units, AA book needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Woman with disability looking for a copy of “Alcoholics Anonymous (AA): The Big Book,” call Sherry 608-785-3662.
- Family with young children living in upper apartment needs window air conditioning units, call Heather 608-792-3010.
- The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs volunteers for the Community Garden, as well as donations of glass baby food jars for a project and rice, ravioli, spaghettios and tuna to stock shelves. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.