For Goodness' Sake: Air conditioners, appliances needed
For Goodness’ Sake

For Goodness' Sake: Air conditioners, appliances needed

Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.

The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

  • Physically disabled grandmother caring for grandkids needs an electric washer and dryer, call Nicki 608-785-9864.
  • Family needs portable or window air conditioner, call Deb 608-792-1738.
  • Elderly man with medical conditions needs a window air conditioner unit 8-10,000 BTU.
  • Call Brittany, 608-472-1176.
  • The Exchange is seeking fans, air conditioners and pillows. Donations can be dropped off on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1009 Fourth St. S. If you have any items to donate, email theexchange
  • @shelterdevelopment.org or visit www.the
  • exchangelacrosse.org

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

