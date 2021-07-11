 Skip to main content
For Goodness' Sake: Air conditioners, fans and furniture needed
For Goodness' Sake: Air conditioners, fans and furniture needed

Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter

Appliances, school supplies among this week’s needs

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

  • Physically disabled grandmother caring for her grandchildren needs washer and electric dryer. Call Nicki, 608-785-9864.
  • Adult man with cognitive disability would benefit from a bike for transportation; Individual needs mini-fridge. Call Michael, 608-518-0306.
  • The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs soup, canned fruit and baking items. Drop off items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
  • WAFER food pantry needs baked beans, canned vegetables and bar soap. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. For more information, call 608-782-6003.
  • The Exchange Furniture Bank is seeking fans, air conditioners and pillows. Donations can be dropped off from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from at 1009 Fourth St. S., La Crosse. For more information, visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org.

The La Crosse Area Back2School Project is collecting school supplies for students in need. Needs include paper (loose-leaf and notebooks, wide and college ruled), highlighters, pens/pencils, markers, erasers, glue (sticks/bottles), colored pencils, headphones/ear buds, folders (paper or plastic), crayons, backpacks, binders (3 to 4 inches), pencil bags/boxes, washable markers (all sizes), scissors, pencil sharpeners. Items can be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 19 at Catholic Charities 508 5th Ave S, La Crosse. If you know a family in need of school supplies, visit www.cclse.org to register for a distribution event.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

