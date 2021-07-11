For Goodness' Sake: Air conditioners, fans and furniture needed

Appliances, school supplies among this week’s needs

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

The La Crosse Area Back2School Project is collecting school supplies for students in need. Needs include paper (loose-leaf and notebooks, wide and college ruled), highlighters, pens/pencils, markers, erasers, glue (sticks/bottles), colored pencils, headphones/ear buds, folders (paper or plastic), crayons, backpacks, binders (3 to 4 inches), pencil bags/boxes, washable markers (all sizes), scissors, pencil sharpeners. Items can be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 19 at Catholic Charities 508 5th Ave S, La Crosse. If you know a family in need of school supplies, visit www.cclse.org to register for a distribution event.