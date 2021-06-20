For Goodness' Sake: Air conditioners, fans needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Client needs fan, A/C unit and dresser. Call Karlene, 608-386-6705.
- The Exchange is seeking fans, air conditioners and pillows. Donations can be dropped off on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1009 Fourth St. S. If you have any items to donate, email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org or visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
