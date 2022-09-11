For Goodness' Sake: Air purifier, food, school supplies needed

The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs: rice, pasta, pasta sauce, vegetables and baking items. Drop off items 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.

Local teenager would like to participate in the school band trip. Amount needed to participate in this opportunity is $1,400. Donations of any amount can be sent payable to For Goodness Sake, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse WI 54601, memo: band trip.