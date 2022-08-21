For Goodness' Sake: Air purifier, food, school supplies needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Family of seven would benefit from a chest freezer. Contact Aly. 608-386-5158
- WAFER Food Pantry needs: mac-n-cheese, condiments and crackers. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. For more information, call 608-782-6003 or visit waferlacrosse.org.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.