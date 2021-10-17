For Goodness' Sake: Appliances, clothes and holiday/education donations needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Family needs washing machine. Call Karlene, 608-386-6705.
- Young adult with special needs seeks punching bag and large pillow. Call Jackie, 608-792-4380.
- Individual seeks pet carrier and thundershirt for 10 lb. emotional support dog. Call Kelly, 608-785-5991.
- Individual needs washer and dryer. Call Kari, 608-792-2037.
- Woman needs clothes — shirts, pants, fall jacket and winter coat — size 5x-6x. Call Lisa, 608-785-5846.
- Job-seeking sophomore in high school placed with relatives seeks driver’s license, but is unable to afford education course. Cost of driver’s ed is $400, donations of any amount can be sent to For Goodness Sake, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse, memo: driver’s ed.
- La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need. Also needed are cash and gift card donations to use to assist clients who are not sponsored through project. Checks can be made payable to For Goodness Sake and mailed to 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse. For more information, contact Lindsey at lschwarz@lacrossecounty.org or call/text 608-473-3538.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.