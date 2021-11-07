 Skip to main content
For Goodness’ Sake

For Goodness' Sake: Appliances, clothes and holiday/education donations needed

Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter

Appliances, books, canned food needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

  • Individual needs a small microwave. Call Katie, 608-789-7847.
  • The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs soup, canned fruit and baking items. Drop off items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
  • Barnes and Noble’s La Crosse Store is again collecting new books purchased from their store to donate to the Holiday For Goodness Sake Project, with a goal of collecting 1,200 books. To participate, shop in store, online or ship to home, or call the store and order over the phone at 608-785-1330.
  • La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need. Also needed are cash and gift card donations to use to assist clients who are not sponsored through project. Checks can be made payable to For Goodness Sake and mailed to 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse. For more information, contact Lindsey at lschwarz@lacrossecounty.org or call/text 608-473-3538.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

