For Goodness' Sake: Appliances, equipment and volunteers needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Physically disabled woman caring for two grandkids needs electric washer and dryer. Call Nicki, 608-785-9864.
- Family needs washer and electric dryer. Call Maichor, 608-386-5586.
- Individ
- ual seeking treadmill. Call Hannah, 608-789-7845.
- A man with disabilities needs a stationary bike for indoor exercise. Call Marie, 608-397-4012.
- Individual needs locking gun cabinet or safe for up to 15 guns. Call Alex, 608-785-6265.
- Baby swing, baby bouncer and baby boy’s clothes needed. Call Hannah, 608-386-9795.
- The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs volunteers to sort food, as well as donations of canned vegetables, baking items, pasta sauce and peanut butter. Items can be dropped off at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- WAFER Food Pantry is also seeking volunteers, and is in need of mac n’ cheese, baked beans, bar soap and personal care items. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003. WAFER is also seeking volunteers; for more information, call 608-782-6003.
- The Exchange is seeking quality beds (twin, full and/or queen), bed frames, small tables and chairs and dressers. If you have any new or gently used items to donate, email
- .
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.